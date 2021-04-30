Advertisement

Elizabeth City man wins $250,000 lottery prize

20X The Cash Lottery Ticket
20X The Cash Lottery Ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man has won $250,000 after trying his luck on a lottery ticket.

Quentin Liverman bought a $5 20X The Cash ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo on Halstead Boulevard in Elizabeth City.

Liverman claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, where he took home $176,876 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Three of the 10 top prizes of $250,000 still remain for the 20X The Cash tickets.

