Dog Becomes Deputy at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office now has a stress relief dog
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office gave “Drifter”, the new dog that will help with emotional stress, a tour around the Pitt County Courthouse.

"Drifter" the emotional support Deputy Dog in the Courthouse of the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Paula Dance of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the dog would be used to assist citizens and staff in the courthouse instead of other dogs on traditional K-9 units that handle situations pertaining to narcotics explosives.

Drifter has been training for six weeks at the Ventosa Kennels in Scotland Neck, NC, to help provide what the Sheriff describes as a sense of release around the workplace. He has two more weeks of training to complete before he can begin fulfilling his duties at the courthouse.

Even though he hasn’t started yet, Drifter has already made an impact at the courthouse. “I had the opportunity to go see some of the clerks, and I one of the clerks tell me already, they said that they are very thankful that I brought him up there. They say they’d had a very stressful day, and after meeting Drifter, they had the opportunity to bring that stress level down now,” said Deputy Christopher Curtis of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Dance plans to bring Drifter to several public events. She also said that the dog could potentially serve as a form of emotional relief during court hearings that could help adolescents feel more comfortable testifying in court.

