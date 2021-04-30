Advertisement

Businesses impacted by protests and curfew in Elizabeth City

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Friday marks the 10th day of protests in Elizabeth City following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Junior by Pasquotank County deputies, and turmoil has had some effects on businesses in the area.

While the curfew is now extended until 12:00 a.m., businesses have struggled.

Jim Nye, the owner of Hoppin’ Johnz downtown says in the first couple days of protests last week, his business was down 50-percent. Now he says business is down 30-percent.

Nye says he has no issue with protesters and believes they’ve been respectful and cooperative during the whole process. What he has had an issue with, and what he says has been problematic, is the curfew.

Nye said he’s not worried about the destruction of his business at all. He said the protesters are angry and have a right to protest.

He did say he is worried about people who don’t live in Elizabeth City coming into the city to be a part of the protests. He said he feels like some of these people aren’t there for the right reasons.

