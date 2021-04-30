African American group calls FDA’s move to ban menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars “real progress”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s latest push to ban menthol cigarettes is nothing new, according to East Carolina University’s Dr. Eric Soule.

Soule says, “Research has been conducted and the benefits from banning menthol cigarettes has overwhelmingly been positive.”

So when the FDA announced on Thursday moves to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council said it’s “real progress,” but there is more work to be done, especially to end tobacco use and protect the health of African Americans.

“This is a major victory, yes, and a number of us are very happy about it but we’re clear that the fight will go on,” AATCLC co-chair Dr. Phillip Gardiner said.

More than 18 million people in the U.S. smoke menthol cigarettes, according to the FDA. 85% of those users are African American.

Soule says Menthol flavoring can be more addictive and harder to quit.

“Makes the smoke feel cooler, makes it feel less adverse and it has kind of numbing effects,” Soule said. “These effects make the smoke from menthol cigarettes feel less harsh to users, makes it easier to inhale and in general, this makes them more addictive.”

The use of these tobacco products is significant among African Americans. It’s been advertised and marketed to them for years, says Gardiner.

“What’s most concerning is that menthol cigarettes are cheaper in the Black community,” Gardiner said. “We actually have data on this so how did this become “our cigarette?” It was essentially pushed down our throats.”

The CDC says each year, 45,000 African Americans die from smoking-related disease, according to a report.

“This is more than car crashes, homicides, all other types of deaths, it’s the main killer of Black folks in the United States,” Gardiner said.

While the FDA’s potential ban is a sign of progress, Gardiner’s vision includes support for people who are getting off of menthol, removing candy-flavoring from cigarettes and more education and support for cessation services.

“Menthol cigarette ban has the potential to be one of the most impactful public health policies for improving public health,” Soule said. “You know, the research has been conducted for quite some time. And the results are clear the FDA should use their authority to ban menthol cigarettes.”

