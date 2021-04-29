Advertisement

The Onslow Women’s Center is shedding light on a dark reality for sexual assault survivors

The ‘Take Back the Night’ walk is meant to get survivors feeling more comfortable about walking the streets alone, and to end a common stigma of sexual assault.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the last week of sexual assault awareness month, and a women’s shelter in Eastern North Carolina is ending it by walking for awareness.

The Onslow Women’s Center held its ‘Take Back the Night’ walk by spreading awareness that most women do not feel comfortable walking alone at night.

“We want survivors to know that there’s nothing that they did at all to fault a sexual violence attack,” said Associate Director Melissa Radomicki. “It’s okay for them to come forward and to tell their stories.”

The walk started around 5:30 pm at the Freedom Fountain and ended at the Onslow Women’s Center, where they presented survivors and their families with resources available in the community.

“Everybody deserves to feel safe,” said Radomicki. “No matter who you are, no matter what trauma you’ve gone through. Everybody deserves to be able to walk down the street.”

Nearly one in five women and less than 2% of men experience sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, but about 63% of attacks in all are never reported to the police.

“You have to have a victim that’s willing to accept the help,” said Col. Chris Thomas, Chief Deputy at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. “Because, a lot of times, it’s the financial situation. A lot of times the offender is the main provider.”

It can become an issue law enforcement finds themselves needing to handle sensitively, said Thomas, but one that won’t be going away anytime soon.

“Tolerating it, sometimes, is not enough,” said Radomicki. “We need to call attention to it and make sure that there are actually things happening for survivors to feel safe, for anybody to feel safe.”

If you need resources, call the Onslow Women’s Shelter 24/7 crisis line at (910) 347-4000.

