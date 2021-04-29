Advertisement

State legislation still allows for 14-year-olds to marry

Minors can continue to marry in North Carolina but with limits
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Minors could continue to marry in North Carolina, but the legislation would set additional limits approved by a state Senate committee.

Current law allows children as young as 14 to get married.

Teenagers who are 16 or 17 can marry with parental consent, while those 14 and 15 can marry if a pregnancy is involved and if a judge signs off.

The proposal approved on Wednesday would retain the current restrictions, but no one age 14 to 17 could marry a partner more than four years older.

Some child marriage opponents still want a bill barring anyone under 18 from marrying.

Woman faces felony child abuse charge after teen overdose
Rep. Ted Budd joins U.S. Senate race
Faith leaders continue to pray for Elizabeth City amid Andrew Brown Jr. case
