Sheriff releases names of deputies involved in Brown shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pasquotank County sheriff has released the names of those deputies involved in last Wednesday’s deadly shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr.

WITN, along with other news organizations, had sought the names of the deputies.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten said seven deputies were initially put on administrative leave, but he has now determined that only three of those fired their weapons.

They have been identified as Investigator Daniel Meads, Corporal Aaron Lewellyn, and Deputy Robert Morgan.

The other four deputies, Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop, and Sgt. Joel Lunsford, have been put back on active duty, according to the sheriff.

“After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty.”

Brown was shot and killed last Wednesday morning as deputies were trying to serve a search warrant at his Perry Street home.

Both the SBI and the FBI are conducting investigations into the shooting.

There have been eight days of peaceful protests in Elizabeth City, while the city declared a State of Emergency and enacted an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.