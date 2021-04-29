Senator Tillis reacts to President Biden’s address

WASHINGTON DC, (WITN) -President Joe Biden is declaring in his first address to a joint session of Congress that ``America is rising anew.``

He’s pointing to the nation’s emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tills responded to the address saying, “While I’ve made it clear that I’m willing to seek common ground with President Biden on a number of critical issues, bipartisanship is a two-way street. President Biden talks a lot about finding consensus, including during tonight’s speech, but his actions have failed to match his rhetoric. He has rejected bipartisanship and embraced left-wing policies to tax, spend, and regulate our country into oblivion. Some of the liberal proposals he mentioned tonight are even a bridge too far for some of my Democratic colleagues. I hope President Biden stops listening to his advisors, who have convinced him to pursue a far-left agenda, and instead start working with Republicans like myself who want to solve the many pressing challenges we face, from ending the humanitarian and security crisis at the Southern border to ensuring our nation fully recovers from the damage caused by the pandemic.”

Biden is urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life. He’s marking his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from a confluence of crises, making his case Wednesday night before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of coronavirus restrictions.?

