Roadside litter collection in NC soars past 5 million pounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -As part of its litter removal efforts, N.C. Department of Transportation crews, contractors, and volunteers have now collected more than 5 million pounds of litter from roadsides this year.

This year’s collection includes a new Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24 where a record 1.4 million pounds of roadside trash was removed. The previous Spring Litter Sweep record was set in 2019 when more than 939,000 pounds of litter was collected statewide.

NCDOT reports that the agency and its partners have removed 5.3 million pounds of litter since Jan. 1.

NCDOT’s litter management programs include the use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide.

NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides.

NCDOT also partners with more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.