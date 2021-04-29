Protests continue past Elizabeth City curfew for a second night

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The second night of a curfew is in effect in Elizabeth City, and once again, protesters continue to defy that order.

The curfew is in effect from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

So far, the Elizabeth City Police Department has given three warnings that those who don’t disperse are in violation of the curfew.

Monday night police arrested seven people and charged them with disorderly conduct.

The demonstrators continue to protest the shooting death last week of Andrew Brown Junior by Pasquotank County deputies as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

