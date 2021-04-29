Advertisement

Protests continue past Elizabeth City curfew for a second night

Elizabeth City protesters continue past curfew
Elizabeth City protesters continue past curfew(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The second night of a curfew is in effect in Elizabeth City, and once again, protesters continue to defy that order.

The curfew is in effect from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

So far, the Elizabeth City Police Department has given three warnings that those who don’t disperse are in violation of the curfew.

Monday night police arrested seven people and charged them with disorderly conduct.

The demonstrators continue to protest the shooting death last week of Andrew Brown Junior by Pasquotank County deputies as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Elizabeth City police released the video Tuesday afternoon.
City street cam shows deputies arriving at Brown’s home; FBI opens investigation into shooting
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on East Main Street in Plymouth.
Homicide at variety store puts Washington County High School on lockdown
Arrests made following protests
Arrests made in Elizabeth City as protesters stay out past curfew

Latest News

Woman faces felony child abuse charge after teen overdose
Woman faces felony child abuse charge after teen overdose
Minors can continue to marry in North Carolina but with limits
State legislation still allows for 14-year-olds to marry
Onslow Women's Center.
The Onslow Women’s Center is shedding light on a dark reality for sexual assault survivors
Rep. Ted Budd joins U.S. Senate race
Rep. Ted Budd joins U.S. Senate race
Faith leaders continue to pray for Elizabeth City amid Andrew Brown Jr. case
Faith leaders continue to pray for Elizabeth City amid Andrew Brown Jr. case