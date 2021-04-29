Pitt Community College returning to in-person classes this fall

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college says it is planning to return to in-person learning this fall.

Pitt Community College said when classes resume August 19th they will transition to full, on-campus operations.

Like many educational facilities, more than a year ago, PCC moved instruction online while employees worked from home.

“PCC has used guidelines published by state and national officials to help determine what will work best on our campus to ensure a balance of safety and learning. We understand that returning isn’t without risks, but we have taken as many steps as feasible to reduce the potential for COVID spreading on campus.”

Registration for PCC’s fall semester is underway. This year the community college graduated 1,432 students.

