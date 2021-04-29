Pitt Community College returning to in-person classes this fall
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college says it is planning to return to in-person learning this fall.
Pitt Community College said when classes resume August 19th they will transition to full, on-campus operations.
Like many educational facilities, more than a year ago, PCC moved instruction online while employees worked from home.
Registration for PCC’s fall semester is underway. This year the community college graduated 1,432 students.
