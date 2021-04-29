Advertisement

Pitt Community College returning to in-person classes this fall

Pitt Community College said when classes resume August 19th they will transition to full,...
Pitt Community College said when classes resume August 19th they will transition to full, on-campus operations.(Pitt Community College)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college says it is planning to return to in-person learning this fall.

Pitt Community College said when classes resume August 19th they will transition to full, on-campus operations.

Like many educational facilities, more than a year ago, PCC moved instruction online while employees worked from home.

Registration for PCC’s fall semester is underway. This year the community college graduated 1,432 students.

