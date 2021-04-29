Phillip’s Forecast: Morning clouds Friday and not as warm

Quick Forecast

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Lows near 70°. Winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Friday morning: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. Winds shifting from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny and not as warm as Thursday. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Tonight

High pressure off the coast will bring warm southwest winds through Thursday night. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph Thursday night. Overnight lows will only dip to near 70 degrees under increasing cloud cover.

Friday

A dry cold front will move through Friday morning bringing a wind switch to the northwest. Moisture is being starved with this front, so only a 20% chance of a stray morning shower is possible, otherwise, morning clouds will thin out for a bright afternoon. Highs will reach near 80 Friday.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will once again trail Friday’s cold front, bringing us a bright weekend. Temperatures will revert back to a more spring like level after the brief taste of summer on Thursday. Highs will hit near 72 Saturday and 79 Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 40s Saturday night. The dry weather will hold through Sunday. A few showers will return next work week.