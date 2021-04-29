Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being hit by Kinston Police car

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after a marked Kinston Police Department cruiser was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who died.

The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m.on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Caswell and Gordon Streets.

The pedestrian has yet to be identified.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

