Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience - Claire Lundy

WITN Class of 2021
Claire Lundy - WITN Class of 2021
Claire Lundy - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT
Claire Lundy

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Claire Lundy and I live in Plymouth, North Carolina with my parents and two younger brothers. I am a senior at the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience. In addition to NERSBA, I have attended Martin Community College throughout my years in high school, and I will be graduating with an Associate in Science. When I am not occupied with schoolwork or extracurricular actives, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I am an avid reader as well. I also enjoy spending time outdoors. I like to snow ski, water ski, wakeboard, kayak, paddleboard, and fish.

SCHOOL:
Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience

NAME:
Claire Lundy

AGE:
18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan to attend a university or college, but as of now, I have not yet decided where I will be going.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
The most challenging task as a senior is trying to plan for the future. Whether it’s completing applications, figuring out majors and minors, or deciding upon a college or university, they are all difficult decisions.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Work hard, step outside of your comfort zone and try new things, and do not stress or worry about things you cannot change.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
The highlight of my senior year has been becoming more involved in my community by volunteering at the food pantry and shadowing at the health department dental clinic.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In ten years, I see myself as a practicing orthodontist. I plan to be a junior partner to an established orthodontist or owning and operating my own practice.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
The most influential people in my life are my parents. My parents have continuously urged me to do my best and stive for success, helping me to grow into the person I have become today. They have provided never ending support in all of my undertakings.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I can wiggle my ears.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than when you woke up.” - Charlie Munger

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
The five things that I value most important at this point in my life are my family, friends, faith, country, and health.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to Park City, Utah which would allow me to snow ski more often.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I play the piano and guitar.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Although challenging, my favorite year of high school was senior year.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
I would take a satellite phone.

