Northeast Academy - Kathryn Long

SCHOOL:

Northeast Academy



NAME:

Kathryn Long



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend Appalachian State University to pursue a degree in Pre-Professional Exercise Science.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as been trying to get an accurate look at what being a freshman at any college because many of the in person tours were cancelled because of Covid.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

I would say to start early and do not procrastinate! Start a list of colleges you want to apply to and start working on your applications and essays in the summer! Also, do not hold back! Apply to that school, play that sport, and go hang out with your friends, because in the blink of an eye, you will not be able to do those things anymore.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year was being able to attend school in person because I attend a small, private school and receiving all my acceptance letters.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself married and working as an occupational therapist for the elderly or in pediatrics.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

It is hard to just name one person, but I would definitely say my grandparents and my parents are my biggest influences. They have instilled in me strong morals and led me down a path that involves good character and putting others first.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I do not know a stranger! I have always been really outgoing since I was a toddler and found it really easy to talk to others.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

My dad used to tell me this quote almost everyday when he would drive us to school, “Let me tell you about fair. There are only three types of fair: the state fair, the county fair, and the world fair.” Although it is really cheesy, it is a quote that I think about almost everyday, especially when in I think that outcomes of events should have been different.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Five things that I value most right now are my relationship with God, family, friends, school, and my extracurricular.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would definitely move to Charleston, South Carolina. I went there for my birthday and I fell in love with the city. Charleston captures the charm of the south, which I absolutely love! My ultimate goal is to work as an occupational therapist at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston!



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

Honestly nothing! Since I attend such a small school, I am graduating with only eight in my whole senior class! With that being said, we are like family and tell each other everything!



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school has been my senior year, despite all the challenges! I think senior year gives students the opportunity to see their hard work pay off! It has definitely been rewarding to see my hard work over the past four years finally pay off!



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My cell phone so I could get in contact with others!