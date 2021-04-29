Northampton County Early College - Samaria Clark

SCHOOL:

Northampton County Early College High School



NAME:

Samaria Ny’Shai Clark



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Once I graduate high school, I plan on going to a four-year college to obtain my master’s in psychology. During my college career, I plan to make friends, engage in community service, join organizations, and many other things that my college offers. For the next year, I plan to better myself not only as a student but also as a person. I am going to be ready for all challenges that life throws at me. I am going to further my religion and reach my highest potential in every aspect of my life.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is most definitely the overwhelming thought of becoming an adult. The beginning of your life is here, and it’s time to shoot your shot at everything you desire. Every day I think about how my routine is going to change. I won’t go to sleep with my family but with my roommate. I won’t eat my mom’s usual family breakfast, but I’ll eat what the cafeteria offers. It’s a lot of changes you have to prepare to adapt to. However, it all prepares you for life. Nothing stays the same forever.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

The advice I have for underclassmen is always to keep your eyes on what you want out of life. During high school, it’s easy to lose your focus and interest in everything. There will always be something trying to grab your attention and take your eyes off of the prize. However, you have to be strong enough to shake it off and keep walking. And while you’re walking, make sure you take small steps. Never put too much on yourself, or try to outdo the other person. Take your time, and it’ll all be there at the finish line waiting for you.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

There is not much that highlights my senior year. However, if I could choose one thing that highlights my senior year, it would be when I took my cap and gown pictures. Not only did I get to see my friends that I haven’t seen in a while, but the moment also felt so unbelievable. Putting on my graduation gown and cap for the first time felt so unreal. The fact that I am graduating high school is a crazy thing to say.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I most definitely see myself being a positive influence for the world. I see myself doing something that helps people to not only do better, but be better. I see success within finances, emotions, mental stability, and love. In 10 years I know I am going to be somewhere that is healthy and beneficial.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my grandmother. Although she is not here with me physically, she will always be the most critical person in my life that keeps me going and striving for more. My grandmother passed in 2017 due to heart failure. Usually, when you lose your motivation, you want to drop everything and go back to block one. My grandmother always loved to see me succeed, so I am going to do it for her.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am myself. I bring my plate and food to the table. My food is prepared by myself with inspiration from myself. In literal terms, I am a leader, not a follower. I am most unique because my energy brightens the room, and I love when that happens. I motivate, encourage, uplift, and empower. My smile says a thousand words about who I am as a person. I am most unique because I am me, and I am amazing.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

One quote I live by is “Prayer is the substance of life. It guides me, and uplifts me”. I am a firm believer in my religion, and as the quote says, it guides me. It has got me this far, and I know that it is going to take me further.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Five things that I value the most at this point in my life are God, my family, friends, angel numbers, and myself. I appreciate each of these things because they guide me and make sure I don’t feel stranded.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, it would most definitely be Africa. Waking up to a beautiful sunrise and ending my day with the sunset and learning other cultures, becoming best friends with the elephants and monkeys. Africa is such a beautiful place that a lot of people take it for granted. It’s so calming and therapeutic.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates still don’t know about me is that I have came up with 4 different books to write, and I started on them but never finished.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school would most definitely have to be my freshman year. This year, I made a wonderful group of friends, and I even reconnected with all my friends who went to different middle schools. Freshman year will probably be my favorite year because it wasn’t as intense as the other years. My school welcomed me with open arms and gave me enough freedom to actually enjoy my time there and focus on my studies effectively.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a desert island and could only take one item with me, it would probably be a record player. Music is the one thing that keeps me alive and energetic. Without music, everything is dull. It helps to bring something to life, and it raises vibrations; it’s all-around a beautiful thing to have. Music even holds memories that you have with loved ones. So I would bring a record player to play all the music that I want.