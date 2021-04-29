North Lenoir High School - Anna Rouse

SCHOOL:

North Lenoir High School



NAME:

Anna Rouse



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

attending UNC Chapel Hill’s Honors College



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Choosing a college. Making a decision that is going to impact the entire course of my life has proven to be insanely stressful. However, the entire application and decision process has taught me valuable lessons about time management and research, which I would not trade for anything.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Academics are important, but it’s okay to have some fun, too. Four years may seem like a long time to be in high school, but it’s going to pass by in a flash. Enjoy it while it lasts.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to go back to school in-person and see some of my friends, as well as my favorite teachers and faculty members.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I want to be a general radiologist.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

Both of my parents. They are polar opposites — my mother is the most selfless person you will ever meet. She has always put others before herself, and has always motivated me to do the best that I can in whatever it is that I am doing. On the other hand, my dad is the more laid back parent. He has not only taught me how to be successful, but he has also shown me the importance of enjoying the little things in life and not being afraid to have some fun. Both of my parents inspire me so much every single day.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I have learned to be happy with myself. I embrace the good days as well as the the bad days with open arms, because they have all served to make me into the woman I am today.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

There are two that are equally as important to me — “No one achieves great things by following the crowd.” And “Power is perfected in weakness.”



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

God, loved ones, food, happiness, and self-love



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

closer to the beach — I have always loved the beach. I go down every weekend during the summer with my family, and it is always so much fun. I want to live close by the beach when I am older.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I admire each and every one of my classmates in some way, shape, or form. They all inspire me.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

junior year



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

my weighted blanket