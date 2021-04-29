North Edgecombe High School - Aaniyah Lassiter

SCHOOL:

North Edgecombe High School



NAME:

Aaniyah Danae Lassiter



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will be attending The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and major in Nursing



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Being a senior comes with a lot of responsibilities. I would say the most challenging task as a senior would be preparing yourself to be in the adult world and learning how to be on your own.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Always work hard to achieve your dreams and don’t listen to anyone else that tell you otherwise



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being accepted into my 1st choice of college



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself working in a hospital as a neonatal nurse with hopefully a family of my own



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom is the most influential person in my life because she has always pushed me to work hard and to stay focused to achieve my dreams. I don’t know where I’d be without her.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I have a very fun, outgoing and creative personality that makes me who I am



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Be happy with being you. Love your flaws. Own your quirks. And know that you are just as perfect as anyone else, exactly as you are” -Ariana Grande



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My happiness, health, love, compassion, prosperity



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Los Angeles. because it’s a city where people usually go to achieve their goals to reach their ultimate potential and is such a beautiful place overall to live in.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I like to sing for fun



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A portable tv