North Edgecombe High School - Aaniyah Lassiter

WITN Class of 2021
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaniyah Lassiter

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Aaniyah Lassiter. I am 18 years old and the oldest of two brothers and one sister. I am currently a senior at North Edgecombe High. I am also in the National Honors Society as well. I enjoy playing basketball and spending time with my family and friends. I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and major in Nursing in the fall of 2021. I plan to become a neonatal nurse in the future. I like caring and working with infants. They’re so small and cute and have so much ahead of them.

SCHOOL:
North Edgecombe High School

NAME:
Aaniyah Danae Lassiter

AGE:
18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I will be attending The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and major in Nursing

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Being a senior comes with a lot of responsibilities. I would say the most challenging task as a senior would be preparing yourself to be in the adult world and learning how to be on your own.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Always work hard to achieve your dreams and don’t listen to anyone else that tell you otherwise

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Being accepted into my 1st choice of college

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In 10 years, I see myself working in a hospital as a neonatal nurse with hopefully a family of my own

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My mom is the most influential person in my life because she has always pushed me to work hard and to stay focused to achieve my dreams. I don’t know where I’d be without her.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I have a very fun, outgoing and creative personality that makes me who I am

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Be happy with being you. Love your flaws. Own your quirks. And know that you are just as perfect as anyone else, exactly as you are” -Ariana Grande

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
My happiness, health, love, compassion, prosperity

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
Los Angeles. because it’s a city where people usually go to achieve their goals to reach their ultimate potential and is such a beautiful place overall to live in.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I like to sing for fun

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Junior year

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
A portable tv

