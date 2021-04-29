North East Carolina Prep School - Ava Davis

SCHOOL:

North East Carolina Prep School



NAME:

Ava Davis



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

This fall, I will be double majoring in Neuroscience and Biology at UNC-Chapel Hill.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior was adjusting to the new normalcy introduced by COVID-19. The Class of 2021 was dealt an uncertain hand; however, I think that has enabled us to become one to remember.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice for underclassmen is to do things throughout high school that you are passionate about. There is a stigma attached to college applications beginning freshman year, that you should do every possible thing to fill up your resume; however, I learned to embark on things that I truly loved doing. This made acceptances even more cherishable.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been the connections and friendships I have made with fellow UNC-Chapel Hill students. Embarking on the roommate process for university this fall has enabled me to meet an abundance of genuine and amazing people.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years I see myself traveling. Once completing my Optometry Degree, I hope to spend time seeing the world. Also, I would like to be immersed in the field of optometry as well.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential people in my life are my parents. They have both supported me graciously throughout all of my endeavors.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because of my ambition.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Do not stress about the things you cannot control.” -Unknown



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five things I value at this point in my life are my mental health, my physical health, family, education, and surrounding myself with encouraging individuals.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, it would be to Italy. I have always loved the art and architecture, and I feel like I would thrive in the area.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates still do not know about me after all this time is that I battled mental illness all throughout high school.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was senior year. I felt like I was able to expand my academic and mental boundaries tremendously throughout the year.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring water.