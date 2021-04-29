North Duplin Jr. - Sr. High School - Callie Thornton
WITN Class of 2021
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Callie Thornton
BIOGRAPHY:
I am Callie Thornton and I am from Faison, NC. I am the youngest of three daughters. I am a senior at North Duplin Jr/Sr High School. I am president of the Senior Beta Club and Student Government Association. I have also been active in the Duplin Health Sciences Academy and Journalism. I have played varsity volleyball and softball all four years of high school. I love the beach, reading, and spending time with my family and friends. I plan to attend Coker University where I have signed to play softball. I am interested in public policy, journalism, and concussion rehabilitation.
|SCHOOL:
North Duplin Jr/Sr High School
NAME:
Callie Thornton
AGE:
17
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan to attend Coker University where I have signed to play softball.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
The most challenging task as a senior is applying to colleges and scholarships. It takes a lot of time!
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Enjoy the moment and challenge yourself to be the best version of you.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
The highlight of my senior year is that we were able to play sports in spite of the pandemic.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In 10 years, I will be finishing my education and entering into a professional career that allows me to help others.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My parents are the most influential persons in my life because they encourage and support me. My mom challenges me to be my best self and work hard at whatever I do. She has also fostered my love of reading. My dad has supported me in softball from catching me to coaching me.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am most unique because I have a passion for helping others.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Don’t let anyone work harder than you do.” – Serena Williams
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
Five things I value most are faith, family, health, compassion and resiliency.
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
I think it would be fun to move to New Zealand because it is surrounded by water; has beautiful landscapes; and its leadership has successfully managed the pandemic.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
One thing my classmates still do not know about me is that I know how to sail.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
I enjoyed my freshman year of high school because I got to play volleyball and softball with my sister.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me I would take a book.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.