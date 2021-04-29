North Duplin Jr. - Sr. High School - Callie Thornton

SCHOOL:

North Duplin Jr/Sr High School



NAME:

Callie Thornton



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend Coker University where I have signed to play softball.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is applying to colleges and scholarships. It takes a lot of time!



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Enjoy the moment and challenge yourself to be the best version of you.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year is that we were able to play sports in spite of the pandemic.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I will be finishing my education and entering into a professional career that allows me to help others.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents are the most influential persons in my life because they encourage and support me. My mom challenges me to be my best self and work hard at whatever I do. She has also fostered my love of reading. My dad has supported me in softball from catching me to coaching me.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I have a passion for helping others.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Don’t let anyone work harder than you do.” – Serena Williams



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Five things I value most are faith, family, health, compassion and resiliency.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I think it would be fun to move to New Zealand because it is surrounded by water; has beautiful landscapes; and its leadership has successfully managed the pandemic.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates still do not know about me is that I know how to sail.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I enjoyed my freshman year of high school because I got to play volleyball and softball with my sister.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me I would take a book.