New Bern High School - Zoe Crow

SCHOOL:

New Bern High School



NAME:

Zoe Crow



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend East Carolina University as a student in the Honors College and the College of Health and Human Performance. At East Carolina University, I will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology on a pre-medical track with a possible minor in mathematics or forensic science.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is managing college and scholarship applications with school work, a job, and other extracurricular activities. The college application process can be very stressful when students are trying to submit applications on time while simultaneously taking rigorous courses.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice to underclassmen is to try to get involved in extracurricular activities within and outside of school. Joining clubs or other organizations can really help underclassmen connect with other people with similar interests while also opening them up to new perspectives and ideas of other group members.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year is getting to go to school part-time despite the ongoing pandemic. Although COVID-19 has affected many aspects of my senior year, I am grateful for the opportunity to learn in a classroom and enjoy the many fun activities of senior year such as sports games, homecoming, senior breakfast, and graduation.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself completing a medical residency. Although I am not exactly sure which specialty I will be pursuing, emergency medicine is a field if particular interest to me.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My father is the most influential person in my life because he is the hardest working person that I have ever met. He has truly inspired me to do everything in my power to achieve my goals and he is supportive in everything that I do.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I genuinely enjoy learning new things and going to school. I am passionate about expanding my knowledge and view going to school as an opportunity to broaden my intellectual horizons.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” -Winston Churchill



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five things that I value most important at this point in my life are God, my family and friends, education, community, and health.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world I would move to Alaska. I traveled to Alaska with my family over my 5th birthday and fell in love with its natural beauty. Alaska is rich in history, has affordable real estate, and has sunny weather all day half of the year.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing that my classmates still don’t know about me after all this time is that I used to be a long-distance runner. In the fifth grade, I completed and won the U-19 of the New Bern Bridge Run Half-marathon.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year was my favorite year because it was pre-coronavirus and I got to enjoy school activities such as games and club events with my friends.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Although I am not very keen to the outdoors, if I was stranded on a deserted island and was only allowed to take one item, I would bring a knife for protection and hunting.