NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern’s city manager is resigning from his position.

Mark Stephens says he has made the decision to pursue other professional career opportunities. Stephens also spent three years as Director of Public Works.

“The City of New Bern has a great staff and I have tried my best to support and protect them as best I could during my tenure as City Manager. It has been a pleasure working with you all and with the City during this time. Furthermore, I wish the City of New Bern continued prosperity, and for allowing me to be a part of the team here in New Bern that has shaped the future of this city for many years to come. I will truly miss my associations and friendships that have been formed here and will cherish the memories that will last in my mind forever.”

His last day will be May 14.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.