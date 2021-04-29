Advertisement

More data, mental health aid in NC Senate police reform bill

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Senate Republicans have unveiled a criminal justice reform package that includes databases to discourage misbehaving North Carolina law enforcement officers from remaining on the job and expanded mental health assistance for others.

The measure debated in a judiciary committee Wednesday is a retooled bill developed during a time of national focus on racial inequity and officer-involved shootings of Black residents.

The measure received endorsements from several law enforcement groups and the state’s local prosecutors. Some recommendations by Democrats and a task force commissioned by Gov. Roy Cooper were incorporated, but many weren’t.

A committee vote could come next week.

