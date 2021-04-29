Advertisement

Moderna ups COVID vaccine production

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna wants to make up to a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year as it ups production.

Back in January, the initial global estimate was 600 million doses.

The drugmaker now says it wants to add another 200 million to 400 million to the tally.

The goal for 2022 is 3 billion doses.

The Moderna estimates include the company’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine along with potentially lower-dose variant boosters and pediatric vaccines that are in the works.

The drugmaker says it will start making investments at manufacturing facilities this year and ramp up production after that.

The company also says it’s working to extend the shelf life of its vaccines.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on East Main Street in Plymouth.
Police name suspect & victim in Plymouth murder
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video
The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
TROOPERS: Homeless man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street
Governor Cooper lifts outdoor mask mandate
Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina

Latest News

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on East Main Street in Plymouth.
Police name suspect & victim in Plymouth murder
Earlier this year, Gray Television reached an agreement to acquire Quincy for $925 million in...
Gray sells divestiture stations from Quincy Media transaction to Allen Media for $380M
HOUSE SPEAKER: Transgender sports bill has been set aside