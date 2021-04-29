Man arrested for Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting Wednesday night in Jacksonville.

Police said Clarence Crawford was found in the road near the intersection of College Street and Freeman Street around 8:30 p.m.

A few hours after the shooting, Curtis Brown was apprehended and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say Crawford was later released from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, while the 37-year-old Brown was jailed on a $100,000 bond.

The two men had a fight earlier in the week, and police said that was how they identified Brown as a suspect in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.