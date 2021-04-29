Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Temperatures near 90 Thursday

Warm southwesterly winds will gust to 25 mph Thursday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quick Forecast

Thursday Morning: Mostly sunny, pleasant and breezy. Winds from the southwest at 12 to 17 mph.

Thursday Afternoon: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy. Highs near 89°. Winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph and gusty.

Thursday

High pressure off the coast will bring warm southwest winds the through Thursday night. Highs will continue to climb with many inland areas nearing 90 Thursday afternoon under partly sunny skies. The beaches will be about 10 degrees cooler. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph Thursday afternoon. Overnight lows will only dip to 70 degrees under increasing cloud cover.

Friday

A dry cold front will move through Friday morning bringing a wind switch to the northwest. Moisture is being starved with this front, so only a 20% chance of a stray morning shower is possible. Highs will reach near 80 Friday with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and falling humidity levels.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will once again trail Friday’s cold front, clearing our skies for the weekend. Temperatures will revert back to a more spring like level after the brief taste of summer on Thursday. Highs will hit the low 70s Saturday and the upper 70s by Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 40s Saturday night. The dry weather will hold through the weekend into the start of the following week.

Most Read

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on East Main Street in Plymouth.
Homicide at variety store puts Washington County High School on lockdown
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video
Governor Cooper lifts outdoor mask mandate
Arrests made following protests
Arrests made in Elizabeth City as protesters stay out past curfew
Nikki Wiggs
Woman faces felony child abuse charge after teen overdose

Latest News

WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms
The threat for Thursday has diminished.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms struck the Piedmont
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend