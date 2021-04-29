Jim’s Forecast: Temperatures near 90 Thursday

Quick Forecast

Thursday Morning: Mostly sunny, pleasant and breezy. Winds from the southwest at 12 to 17 mph.

Thursday Afternoon: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy. Highs near 89°. Winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph and gusty.

Thursday

High pressure off the coast will bring warm southwest winds the through Thursday night. Highs will continue to climb with many inland areas nearing 90 Thursday afternoon under partly sunny skies. The beaches will be about 10 degrees cooler. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph Thursday afternoon. Overnight lows will only dip to 70 degrees under increasing cloud cover.

Friday

A dry cold front will move through Friday morning bringing a wind switch to the northwest. Moisture is being starved with this front, so only a 20% chance of a stray morning shower is possible. Highs will reach near 80 Friday with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and falling humidity levels.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will once again trail Friday’s cold front, clearing our skies for the weekend. Temperatures will revert back to a more spring like level after the brief taste of summer on Thursday. Highs will hit the low 70s Saturday and the upper 70s by Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 40s Saturday night. The dry weather will hold through the weekend into the start of the following week.