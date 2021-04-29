Jacksonville named one of the “Best Small Cities to Start Small Businesses”

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is getting recognition for being one of the best to start a business in the country.

According to Go.Verizon.com, Jacksonville is the 33rd best small city in the nation to start a small business.

The company says its ranking is based on six metrics. They are the education level of the local workforce, in-city commute times, income per capita, broadband access, availability of SBA loans, and overall tax friendliness.

Overall, Cheyenne, Wyoming, was named the top small city to open a small business for the second year in a row.

