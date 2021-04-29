Advertisement

Governor Cooper signs Executive Order extending delivery and to-go mixed beverages

(WSFA Staff)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order Thursday to help North Carolina’s businesses recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by extending the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission’s authorization to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption through June 1, 2021.

“While North Carolina is getting closer to putting this pandemic in our rearview mirror, we know many of our restaurants and bars are still struggling financially, and this will help boost their revenue,” Governor Cooper said.

Under Executive Order No. 210, establishments that hold certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, private bars and clubs, hotels and some distilleries, will continue to be allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery through this date.

