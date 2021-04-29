Advertisement

English rockers Genesis announce 1st U.S. tour in 14 years

In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks,...
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Phil Collins pose for a photo during an interview in London. The English rock band is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years. The trio announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, April 29, 2021, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — English rock band Genesis is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.

The 14-date tour will also visit Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. The trek wraps in Boston on Dec. 15.

Genesis will play two shows in the New York area: They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the general public go on sale May 7.

On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their longtime guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums.

Genesis’ last U.S. tour was 2007′s Turn It On Again: The Tour.

