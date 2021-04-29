Elizabeth City University opening dorms for officers from out of the area
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Residence halls at Elizabeth City State University closed earlier this week.
Students will be learning remotely for the rest of the semester. You can read the university’s full statement by clicking here.
All dorm rooms that were previously empty are now being used to help house officers from other areas who are assisting Elizabeth City police.
