Elizabeth City University opening dorms for officers from out of the area

Elizabeth City State University among three HBCUs receiving $3 million from Nuclear Security
Elizabeth City State University among three HBCUs receiving $3 million from Nuclear Security(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Residence halls at Elizabeth City State University closed earlier this week.

Students will be learning remotely for the rest of the semester. You can read the university’s full statement by clicking here.

All dorm rooms that were previously empty are now being used to help house officers from other areas who are assisting Elizabeth City police.

