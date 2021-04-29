Elizabeth City police release names of protesters arrested after curfew Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police release names of those arrested for breaking curfew. Elizabeth City Police say they responded to protesters at Elizabeth and Water Streets Tuesday night following six nights of peaceful protests in the city over the fatal deputy involved shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr.

Officers say they warned the crowd of the 8 pm curfew.

Officers say they announced to the protesters twice over loudspeaker fifteen minutes apart, saying, “This is the Elizabeth City Police Department. There is a curfew in effect at 8 pm. No Matter what your purpose is, you must leave the area by 8 pm to comply with his order. If you do not disperse by 8 pm, you may be arrested or subject to other police action.”

At approximately 9:00 pm, they made another announcement telling protesters they must leave the area immediately, and those who refused would be arrested per North Carolina General Statute. Under North Carolina General Statute, standing, sitting, or lying upon a highway or street is prohibited. If you do not disperse immediately, you will be arrested.

Before 10:00 pm, the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested seven people for “Disorderly Conduct” to violate North Carolina General Statue 166A-19.31 and North Carolina General Statue 14-288.20A.

Police say the seven people were arrested without incident and have a court June 10 court date.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Dustin Sidebottom from Elizabeth City, 62-year-old Curtis Gatewood from Burlington, and 39-year-old Tiwadd Parker from Winfall, North Carolina.

They also arrested a 49-year-old woman from Manteo named Deanna Overmann, and a 25-year-old man from Greensboro named Addonnis Jones.

In addition, Officers also took Walter Wood, 46, from Hertford, and Christian Gilyard, 29, from Elizabeth City into custody for violating the newly imposed city curfew following nights of protests.

