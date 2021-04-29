DEPUTIES: Man wanted for dousing woman with nail polish remover and setting her on fire

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a man who they say doused a woman in nail polish remover and set her on fire.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:00 a.m. Monday they were called to a home on Cobb Road outside of Trenton for a domestic dispute.

There they found the victim suffering from burns. She was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care for treatment.

Captain John Ervin said they are looking for 31-year-old Jeromy Wiggins. He will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

Ervin said Wiggins, who lived with the victim, was last seen driving a silver 4-door Honda car.

Deputies believe the attack was the result of a domestic dispute between the two.

