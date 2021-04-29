COVID vaccination registration online for Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A list of opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations in Onslow County can now be accessed online, and appointments can also be made online.

For those who prefer to talk with someone about vaccination opportunities, the Onslow Citizens Phone Bank will still be available weekdays to help.

Because of a decrease in demand, Onslow County has discontinued remote site clinics and will be providing COVID-19 and other vaccinations, at the Onslow County Health Department, 612 College Street.

The myspot.nc.gov website searches local providers by zip code and can filter by vaccine brand preference. To schedule appointment for the COVID-19 Vaccine at the Onslow County Health Department or information on the private providers in the area along with schedules, visit myspot.nc.gov. Information on the private providers includes schedules for service.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Onslow County Health Department. People can also call the Citizens Phone Bank at 910 989-5027 and prefill out forms on the County’s Health Department website.

