Advertisement

COVID vaccination registration online for Onslow County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A list of opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations in Onslow County can now be accessed online, and appointments can also be made online.

For those who prefer to talk with someone about vaccination opportunities, the Onslow Citizens Phone Bank will still be available weekdays to help.

Because of a decrease in demand, Onslow County has discontinued remote site clinics and will be providing COVID-19 and other vaccinations, at the Onslow County Health Department, 612 College Street.

The myspot.nc.gov website searches local providers by zip code and can filter by vaccine brand preference. To schedule appointment for the COVID-19 Vaccine at the Onslow County Health Department or information on the private providers in the area along with schedules, visit myspot.nc.gov. Information on the private providers includes schedules for service.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Onslow County Health Department. People can also call the Citizens Phone Bank at 910 989-5027 and prefill out forms on the County’s Health Department website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Carter
Police name suspect & victim in Plymouth murder
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video
The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
TROOPERS: Homeless man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street
Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC

Latest News

Jeromy Wiggins
DEPUTIES: Man wanted for dousing woman with nail polish remover and setting her on fire
The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
TROOPERS: Homeless man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street
Curtis Brown
Man arrested for Jacksonville shooting
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Morning clouds Friday and not as warm