MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City firefighters say a boat caught fire Thursday morning.

According to the Morehead City Fire-EMS Facebook page, the fire happened around 9 a.m. at the Morehead City Yacht Basin. The fire was contained to one boat.

Firefighters did not say how the fire started.

