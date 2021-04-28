Woman faces felony child abuse charge after teen overdose

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars following a teenage girl’s overdose in Goldsboro.

On April 21, the Goldsboro Police Department responded to an overdose report at the Economy Inn on West Grantham Street.

Officials found a 13-year-old girl unresponsive in the parking lot and administered a dose of Narcan. The girl was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care where she was treated and then released.

On April 23, warrants were issued for Nikki Wiggs, 36. She was arrested by the Greenville Police Department and then taken to the Wayne County Magistrates Office.

Wiggs is being held at the Wayne County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond.

