Washington Regional Medical Center opens Women’s Health Center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Regional Medical Center hosted an Open House and Dedication Ceremony Wednesday for a new center.

Wednesday morning, Frank Avignone, the Affinity Health Partners CEO, opened The Norma Llorraine Avignone Women’s Health Center. The center was both named after and dedicated to Norma Llorraine Avignone, Frank Avignone’s mother.

Norma Llorraine Avignone Women's Health Center Open House and Dedication Ceremony held Wednesday. (WITN)

In 1999, Norma was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer. She battled the disease for five years before passing away on Mar. 31, 2005.

A display in the center with pictures of Norma reads, “The Women’s Health center is dedicated to Norma Llorraine Avignone to remind the women of this community to stay strong in the face of adversity.”

“We’re here today, and very proud of the progress that we’ve made with the hospital. Specifically for the Women’s Health Center that we’ve opened up, to take care of the disparities in women’s health within the region, and also to increase the services that we’re providing to the community of Plymouth and the surrounding communities as well.”

The new center is now open and located in the Outpatient Department of the hospital.

Avignone says Washington Regional Medical Center has invested about $4 million into the center, those funds include technology that is found is many level 1 trauma centers.

The center offers a range of outpatient diagnostic services, including 3D mammography using the Senographe Pristina Mammography System, according to the center’s website. The center also offers ultrasounds, digital X-rays and CT scanning.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-793-7706 or click here.

