Walmart files complaint over Kanye West’s new logo

Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.
Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Walmart is trying to block Kanye West’s proposed new logo.

The retailer has filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office saying West’s design looks too much like the logo it has been using since 2007.

Walmart’s logo uses six straight lines coming from a center circle to resemble the rays of the sun.

West’s proposed new logo for his Yeezy brand is a similar pattern, but the lines are made up of a series of dots, and there are eight of them.

Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on...
Kanye West's proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart's logo is shown on the right.

Walmart said West’s design is “likely to cause confusion and lead to consumer deception.”

The rapper’s Yeezy brand brought him close to $200 million last year from sneakers it sold in partnership with Adidas.

He wants to use the new logo for a variety of products including sneakers, underwear, furniture and modular homes.

