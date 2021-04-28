Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Allyson Whitaker from South Creek Elementary School

By Liz Bateson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 28 is Allyson Whitaker from South Creek Elementary School.

Born and raised in Martin County, Whitaker is in her second year of teaching kindergarten in Robersonville.

She started her career after earning her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Mount Olive in Early Childhood Education.

Whitaker says she strives to “build relationships with my students and their parents because it is truly a team effort.” She says she is proud of how her students have pushed through a challenging year. Whitaker is also proud of her staff, who she says makes coming to work everyday enjoyable.

The person who nominated Ms. Whitaker wrote, “I’m the mother of a beautiful kindergartner at South Creek Elementary School in Robersonville. We would like to nominate Mrs. Allyson Whitaker for Teacher of the Week because she goes above and beyond for my daughter.

Even when she was on maternity leave, she never hesitated to answer questions for us during virtual learning no matter the time day or night. She always makes sure my daughter is understanding everything and makes sure she is okay.

When coming back from maternity leave, she noticed my daughter wasn’t signing on to the lives as much. She reached out to make sure she was okay and made sure she was understanding the material. She offered evening sessions that would fit with mine and my husband’s work schedules. I really feel she deserves to be teacher of the week, month and even year. Thanks Ms. Whitaker, we love you.”

Congratulations Ms. Whitaker!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

