Superintendent: Washington County school placed on lockdown after nearby shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington County school was placed on lockdown following a nearby shooting.

Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said Washington County High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a shooting in the neighborhood.

“Administration, staff and students were all safe at the school and practiced lockdown procedures,” Carr said.

Officials said the shooting was close to the school but not on school property.

Parents were told by phone about the lockdown.

We’re told that police secured the area and the lockdown was released allowing students to leave at 2 p.m. by either bus or parent pickup.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.