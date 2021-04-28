State body cam legislation faces challenges after fatal officer involved shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we await the release of body cam video from the fatal officer-involved shooting of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, state Democratic lawmakers call for updates to North Carolina’s law on how video is handled.

Lawmakers say this case is proof that the law on body cam video is not working and needs to be changed.

The law passed in 2016 says body camera video is not public record, and it can only be released to the public if the family or another party in the case goes to a judge and convinces them to release it.

Lawmakers say the burden should be on law enforcement to go to court, not the grieving family.

Democratic State Representative Amos Quick of Guilford County said, “We cannot forget the fact that someone died, and then we’re asking the family in the middle of making preparations to bury your loved one, here’s something else you need to do to find out what happened to your loved one. That’s cold, that’s callous, and it’s unnecessary.”

Democratic lawmakers filed a bill that would require body camera video to be released on request after 48 hours unless a law enforcement agency goes to court and gets the judge to block it.

They say that the current law only promotes mistrust between law enforcement and the public.

GOP Senator Danny Britt, who co-chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement on the state’s body camera law.

Britt said, “In 2016, 48 of 50 senators voted to update the state’s body camera laws by authorizing a judge to make the final decision on releasing the footage. The goal was to remove politics from the decision-making process and to forestall the possibility of a law enforcement agency refusing to release video.”

Britt also said Republican lawmakers are open to talking about improvements to any law and that this one is no different.

