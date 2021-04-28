Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Tarboro teen

Christopher Damiano,
Christopher Damiano,(NC DPS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teen from Tarboro.

Christopher Damiano, 14-years-old, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He’s described as 5′ 6″ weighing 214 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Damiano should call B. Baker at the Tarboro Police Department at 252-641-4247.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
Chaka Johnson
Nash Co. corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband

Latest News

Wilson hot dog stand hits a milestone celebrating 100 years
Popular Wilson hot dog stand celebrates 100 years with long-time customers
Real ID compliance extended to 2023
Real ID deadline extended again
Rocky Mount Police investigate after human remains found
CarolinaEast Medical Center
CarolinaEast nurse honored during State of the State address