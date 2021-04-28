Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Tarboro teen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teen from Tarboro.

Christopher Damiano, 14-years-old, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He’s described as 5′ 6″ weighing 214 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Damiano should call B. Baker at the Tarboro Police Department at 252-641-4247.

