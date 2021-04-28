Advertisement

Rocky Mount Police investigate after human remains found

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say an investigation is underway after human remains were found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. they received an anonymous call about human remains in a wooded area in the 4500 block of Sunset Avenue.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Evidence Technicians collected and documented forensics evidence. This is an active ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL)and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.

