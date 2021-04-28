Rep. Ted Budd joins U.S. Senate race

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Representative Ted Budd is joining the race for U.S. Senate.

Budd, who represents North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, announced his campaign Wednesday morning. He joins former Governor Pat McCrory and former Rep. Mark Walker in the race for the Republican nomination.

Former chief justice of the state Supreme Court Cheri Beasley, Beaufort mayor Rhett Newton, state Senator Jeff Jackson, state Senator Erica Smith and Richard Watkins are vying for the Democratic nomination.

Senator Richard Burr announced he will not seek reelection in 2022.

