RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Department of Homeland Security is again delaying the requirement for Real ID-compliant forms of identification.

The deadline was set for October 1, 2021. It would have required travelers over 18-years-old to have a more secure form of ID than is currently needed.

DHS says you now have until May 20, 2023, to get a Real ID.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.