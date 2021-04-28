Popular Wilson hot dog stand celebrates 100 years with long-time customers

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson restaurant is celebrating an impressive milestone after helping feed people for the past 100 years.

Its owners say dedicated customers, including one regular who even a restaurant nickname, have helped them overcome some adversity.

“You can look around these pictures and tell what kind of people the Gliarmes are,” said one customer who’s almost as old as the business.

Owners opened the family business in Wilson back in 1921.

That same year, Warren Shepard was born on January 1, 1921. Shepard or Chairman of the Board as he goes by and Dick’s Hot Dog Stand have both been around since before the days of online ordering.

The owner says the COVID pandemic is the worst thing he’s been through, and they thought about permanently closing Dick’s Hot Dog Stand.

“It crossed my mind. It crossed my mind. I wasn’t going to allow that. I just wasn’t. I had the incentive of the 100th anniversary, which is this year. There was no way I was going to shut it down,” said Gliarmis. ”We have people like the Chairman of the Board that continue to have faith in us.”

The faith they hope will keep customers coming in for many more years.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.