Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Chief recognized for expertise in domestic violence investigations

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Chief John Guard of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received the First Responders Award from the United States Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime in a virtual ceremony Friday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Guard received this award for his “expertise in investigating domestic violence cases.”

The release also says this reward recognizes first responders for acts of valor, and is on behalf of victims of crimes.

According to the announcement, Office of Justice Programs Acting Assistant Attorney General Maureen A. Henneberg praised Guard’s impact on his approach to investigating domestic violence cases.

“Chief Deputy Guard has changed the way law enforcement officers in his jurisdiction and throughout his state respond to domestic violence, putting the safety and welfare of victims ahead of all other concerns,” Henneberg said.

The sheriff’s office says that in addition to his work on changing the way the office investigates domestic violence cases, Guard has also trained law enforcement officers across the country on domestic violence.

