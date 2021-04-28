Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Hachi

Hachi is a five-year-old Akita mix.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hachi.

Hachi is a five-year-old Akita mix. Volunteers say he is a carefree boy who isn’t bothered by much going on around him. They say he loves to go on walks, is housetrained and does great with everyone he meets.

However, volunteers say don’t let his calm personality trick you. They say he has quite the goofy side and is sure to have you laughing. When he is excited, volunteers say he bounces around, especially when he gets love and attention.

If you are interested in adopting Hachi or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

