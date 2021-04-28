People still linger on streets as Elizabeth City curfew begins

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A recently announced curfew is now in effect for Elizabeth City. But just after it began, demonstrators lingered on in the streets despite the curfew going into effect.

The curfew states everyone must be off the streets between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am.

The only exceptions are for those going to or from work and in emergency cases.

City leaders say the curfew will remain in place until further notice. The curfew comes after six nights of people protesting Pasquotank Deputies shooting and killing Andrew Brown Junior in Elizabeth City last week while officers were trying to serve a warrant.

Pasquotank County, which includes Elizabeth City, also imposed a curfew starting at 8 pm under its emergency declaration. Anyone breaking the curfew is subject to citations and arrests.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.