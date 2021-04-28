Northern Nash High School - Aesya Jones

SCHOOL:

Northern Nash High School



NAME:

Aesya Jones



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will attend college. I plan to double major in Accounting and Japanese studies.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is staying motivated. It’s my last year and I do not have to take as many courses as I did when I began high school, so now I tend to feel less motivated.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

I would advise underclassmen to work hard now because it will pay off later. Also, procrastination is not your friend but enemy, ask for help when needed, and incorporate some fun time. It is a great stress reliever. Four years may seem like a long time in school but it goes by fast.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

This may seem funny, however for me the highlight of my senior year has been applying to different colleges. The realization of graduating from high school and leaving home in a few months to attend college does not seem real. I will be entering into the adult world which seems exciting and scary at the same time.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I would like to be living abroad specifically in Japan or South Korea pursuing a job that I love and enjoying life.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential people in my life are my parents. They have shaped me into the person I am today. They challenge, motivate, criticize (in a good way), and encourage me to follow my dreams. That is the most important thing in life. Not money or a successful career. I have also learned to be an independent, respectful, reasonable, hardworking, and compassionate person.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I do not know if this would qualify as unique but I am a very shy person. However, I really enjoy being around people. I tend to shy away from people that I really do not know well and stay within my comfort zone. But, I want to be able to overcome my fear of interacting with people who are unlike myself. I want to find freedom and peace in learning about others as well as they learn about me.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

The quote that I live by comes from the Bible. It says, “Pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.” This verse helps me to stay humble. Pride is the opposite of humility. I try to live my life so that I will rely and honor God. When I rely on my own wisdom and knowledge, I fail.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Five things I value the most are my family, cat, music, dance, and friendships.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I could see myself living in Japan initially. I am going to school to study and learn about the Japanese language and culture. I am very interested in the people, food/culture, and their history.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I am a huge fan of international music and movies.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I would say freshman year of high school was my favorite. Everything was new and exciting.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I was stranded on an island and I could only take one item with me, I would bring my cell phone. Hopefully, I could use it to call someone for help if I could get service. I do not believe I would need water because I believe I could find fresh water and food on the island. I would not need meat because I would not hunt. Also, I am leaning towards becoming a vegetarian. Therefore, I would be okay without eating meat.