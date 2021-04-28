Advertisement

North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded in standoff

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded during a standoff.

WGHP reports a Watauga County deputy was shot during the standoff in a neighborhood in the town of Boone, which is near the Tennessee border. No other details were available.

A spokesman for the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

The Boone Police Department advised residents in the area to shelter in place. In addition to Boone police, deputies from Ashe and Wilkes counties are assisting, as are agents from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Elizabeth City police released the video Tuesday afternoon.
City street cam shows deputies arriving at Brown’s home; FBI opens investigation into shooting
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video
Pitt County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Deputy Prince Bunting
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office mourning the sudden loss of a deputy
Arrests made following protests
Arrests made in Elizabeth City as protesters stay out past curfew

Latest News

Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Temperatures near 90 Thursday
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on East Main Street in Plymouth.
Homicide at variety store puts Washington County High School on lockdown
Governor Cooper lifts outdoor mask mandate